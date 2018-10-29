Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Photo of Newborn Baby Rani’s Feet

Kate Hudson can’t stop sharing photos of her newborn daughter, Rani Rose. In a photo shared to Instagram Sunday night, the 39-year-old mom of three posted a photo of baby Rani’s tiny feet.

In the photo, Rani is shown from the waist down, wrapped in a floral blanket with her tiny feet poking out. She lies on another floral print so that she’s surrounded by flowers. Hudson captioned the photo with two rose emojis sandwiching an emoji of tiny baby feet.

Her fans gushed over the sweet photo, leaving comments like “Aww that’s so adorable.”

“Next best thing to heaven on Earth!” one fan wrote. “Sweet baby love.”

“Baby feet …adorable. God bless,” another said.

“Nothing sweeter,” someone else commented.

“Nothing can compare in the whole world to a precious little baby,” one wrote.

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed baby Rani, their first child together, on Oct. 2, revealing the day after she was born that they named her after Fujikawa’s late father, who died in 2012.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote on Instagram in the birth announcement.

Fujikawa’s stepsister and Hudson’s close friend, Erin Foster, also opened up about the baby’s name in an Instagram post earlier this month, writing that Ron Fujikawa “became a staple of unconditional love in my life that I needed” when he started dating her mother when Foster was 19.

“Ron got sick and passed away 5 years ago and Kate was there every day supporting us,” Foster continued. “Then one night out of the blue Kate looked at one of Ron’s sons differently. They fell in love and now they have a daughter named after Ronnie, who brought them together. She helps it all make sense now Rani Rose Fujikawa.”

Hudson is reportedly over the moon for Rani, her first daughter, and has shared several photos of her since her birth. Earlier this month she posted a black and white photo of herself cuddling up to the infant, kissing her on the top of her head. “Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence,” she captioned the image.

In another black and white photo she shared to Instagram, Fujikawa pushed their daughter outside in a stroller.

Hudson is also a mom to Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, with musician Matt Bellamy. The big brothers are reportedly “obsessed” with their new little sister; Ryder recently shared a gallery of images of himself and Rani.