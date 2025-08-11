Kate Gosselin Finally Explains the Strange Home Decor That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Kate Gosselin’s been giving fans an inside look into her home life via a new TikTok. The home is filled with unique decor, some of which fans find odd.

In a video posted to her account on Aug. 6, she took the time out to address a fan’s recent concern about a certain display item in Gosselin’s residence that caught their eye. Fans had concerns about human hand replicas, but it’s for a sweet reason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s all eight of my kids’ hands. I used to have them in Pennsylvania across the doorway, and then it went into the dining room,” she explained. “There’s their name, and it was in 2009 that it was done. So they are a prized possession.”

As fans recall, she and her family grew to fame on the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which first premiered in April 2007. The show chronicled the former couple as they navigated the chaotic life of raising twins, Cara and Mady, along with sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

After just two years on reality television, the couple announced their split, and their divorce was finalized in 2009. Jon was reportedly unfaithful. The divorce was contentious, with issues of custody.

Their son, Collin, recently penned an open letter to his siblings to due their estrangement, saying they were all “forced apart.” He took to TikTok to share a throwback photo with his siblings, writing alongside the picture, “Born to be a team, us against the world…” he wrote atop the photo.

In a second photo, Collin wore sunglasses while driving a car, writing alongside the picture, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could’ve looked like,” which was accompanied by Adele’s song “Hometown Glory.” “Forced apart, pitted against each other,” he captioned the post. “All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?”

He added a post to the post, “I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys,” Collin completed his heartbreaking post before adding a red heart emoji. Collin has accused his mother of treating him differently from his siblings, while Kate has alleged he’s displayed behavioral issues.