Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of 4 of Her Sextuplets for Their 21st Birthday

The Gosselin kids are all grown up. Kate Gosselin recently shared a photo of four of her eight children.

She shared the Instagram photo in celebration of their 21st birthday. Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden shared a cheers with their former reality TV mama in honor of the special occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their two siblings, Hannah and Collin, moved in with their dad, Jon. They seemingly remain estranged from Kate. Still, the proud mama acknowledged all six of her now adult babies. “And just like that, they turned 21! Happy Birthday to my 6!” she captioned the Instagram post.

Kate doesn’t post much on social media, having not shared a post since 2024. Her and Jon’s twins, Mady and Cara, turned 24 last year. Kate and Jon divorced in 2009. The split was contentious.

Collin has been estranged from Kate since placing him in a behavioral health facility for mental health issues when he was just 11 years old. He’s since accused his mom of physical abuse and monitoring him with cameras.

Kate has stood by her decisions regarding Collin, saying she did so to protect herself and his siblings and claimed. In 2023, she told People, “The decision to admit [Collin] was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon. Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with. As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight.”

Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced amid rumors of Jon’s infidelity. He would later admit to making “poor decisions and bad judgments” while Kate was out of town.