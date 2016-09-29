Kate Gosselin Confirms New Season of ‘Kate Plus 8’ Set to Premiere in January

I asked Aaden to keep Nanuq company for a few minutes while I cleaned her area…this is what he did! They played toys and snuggled! #ILoveThisBoy #TrueLoveForHisPup #Dedication A photo posted by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Sep 17, 2016 at 7:00am PDT

Kate Gosselin and her eight goslings are returning to your TV sets. She made the announcement last week on Instagram by posting a photo of her son and dog in a dog cage.

In reseponse to a fans comment that said, “Wish you guys were still on television,” Kate answered, “We are! Full season of Kate Plus 8 returning in January! #Yay.”

The show chronicles Kate’s life with all of her kids, including 15-year-old twins Mady and Cara and her 12-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel.

In 2010 the show was renamed from Jon & Kate Plus after the couple’s divorce.

TLC has not announced the premiere date for the new season.