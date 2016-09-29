Kate Gosselin Confirms New Season of ‘Kate Plus 8’ Set to Premiere in January

Kate Gosselin and her eight goslings are returning to your TV sets. She made the announcement last week on Instagram by posting a photo of her son and dog in a dog cage.
In reseponse to a fans comment that said, “Wish you guys were still on television,” Kate answered, “We are! Full season of Kate Plus 8 returning in January! #Yay.”
The show chronicles Kate’s life with all of her kids, including 15-year-old twins Mady and Cara and her 12-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel.
In 2010 the show was renamed from Jon & Kate Plus after the couple’s divorce.
There have been four seasons of the new show so far.
TLC has not announced the premiere date for the new season.