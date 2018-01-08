CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan Welcomes Her Second Baby

Kate Bolduan has welcomed her second child, with the CNN anchor sharing the happy news on Instagram Monday.

Bolduan, who hosts the network’s At This Hour With Kate Bolduan, shared that her new arrival is a girl named Delphine Esther. She announced the news with an adorable selection of photos of her newborn.

“She’s here! Delphine Esther,” Bolduan captioned the snaps. “The best gift of all.”

Bolduan and her husband, Michael Gershenson, are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Cecelia, who made an appearance in the photos, cradling her new baby sister.

The 34-year-old shared in July that she and Gershenson were expecting their second child, posting a selection of photos of Cecelia wearing a shirt that read, “I’m so cute, my parents are having another.”

In the cute snaps, the toddler got her pose on as she donned a tutu along with her shirt and went through a range of emotions on camera.

“The many phases of realizing you’re going to be a big sister,” Bolduan captioned the images.

Congratulations to the family on their new arrival!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @katebolduan