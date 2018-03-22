Everything the Kardashians Have Said About Motherhood

Who knows motherhood better than the Keeping Up with the Kardashians crew?

With a gaggle of little Kardashian-Jenner babies running around Calabasas, the women of the hit E! reality show have seen more than their share of what it means to be a mom.

After matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian was first to become a mother, and is currently raising 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian is also a mother of three, currently raising 4-year-old daughter North, 2-year-old son Saint and 2-month-old daughter Chicago with husband Kanye West.

Kylie Jenner just gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Stormi, alongside boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, and sister Khloé Kardashian is just weeks away from the birth of her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Here’s what they’ve had to say about the experience.

Khloé

“I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby.” — Khloé, on how boyfriend Tristan Thompson “has been so supportive”

Kim

“Motherhood has helped me figure out how to consolidate and just get things done as quick as possible.” — Kim, on juggling kids and work

Kylie

“There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience.” — Kylie, on her pregnancy

Kourtney

“She really has shown me a balance between being a mom and having a relationship — she had such a great relationship with my dad. I think she does it all, and she’s really showed me that. And she’s also shown me and my sisters how to celebrate life and celebrate holidays, and she takes so much pride, she’s instilled that in us.” — Kourtney, on the biggest lesson her mother taught her about being a mom.

Kourtney

“I think it’s always changing, but what’s most important is knowing that they’re my priorities, no matter what’s happening — they always come first. As far as filming in our homes, I think just making sure that they feel comfortable enough that they can walk in any room — even if we’re filming they don’t notice. I want it to always be a comfortable household … This is their home, and I’m always conscious of how they feel.” — Kourtney, on putting her kids before work

Kim

“Motherhood is a gift and I know after watching my mom do it, it’s not easy, especially when trying to balance a career. I’m honored to follow in her footsteps and make her proud like I am of her.” — Kim, on mother Kris

Khloé

“I’ve wanted to have a baby for so long it’s just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so.” — Khloé, on expecting her first child with boyfriend Thompson

Khloé

“When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know. And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.” — Khloé, on finding out she was having a girl

Kim

“I think we’ve gotten closer since becoming moms. I feel like when you’re a mom and you feel like you’ve figured it out, you want to tell all your friends so they have the same experience.” — Kim, on her friendship with Chrissy Teigen

Kourtney

“I think motherhood is just about instinct. I remember coming home from the hospital and having no idea what we were doing. [Former boyfriend Scott Disick] and I changed his diaper together, but after a day, it was like ‘Oh! I got it.’ ” — Kourtney, on being a first-time parent

Kim

“Having my daughter is my biggest achievement. All the things you used to do, you just don’t care about anymore. Your child becomes the #1 priority.” — Kim, on the impact being a mother has had on her life

Kim

“My mom would always say, about having kids: ‘One is like one, and two are like twenty.’ I never really understood that until now.” – Kim on being overwhelmed

Kourtney

“People always have something to say about how long is too long or not long enough to breastfeed. I think this is such a personal decision that it can only be made between each baby and his or her mommy.” – Kourtney on breastfeeding

Kim

“Every waking second that I’m not with the baby, I’m with North. I actually think the harder parts aren’t with the newborn but with the toddler! I feel like I go into overdrive to give my daughter attention and make her feel loved.” – Kim

Kris

“Kim and Kanye and North and Saint, my grandchildren, they live with me and I feel like they’re never going to leave! They just don’t leave. My kids do not leave.” – Kris

Kourtney

“Boundaries are crucial for a working mom. My children are my priority and always come first, which allows everything else to fall into place.” – Kourtney

Kim

“I grew up with a lot of siblings. I don’t know if I would really follow in my mom’s footsteps and have six. I think that’s a little crazy. I don’t know how they did it. They were in their twenties, so they weren’t really thinking right.” – Kim

Kris

“I never thought I would be in this place where all your kids are taken care of and settled down and have a home, and that’s such a joy for a mom.” – Kris

Khloé

“I love kids. I hope and pray I have kids when the time is right.” – Khloé

Kris

“I think at this point when your kids are in their 30s – Khloé, Kourtney and Kim, with those three I am more of a friend than a mom because they’re pretty much at this point telling me what to do. I don’t want to be that nasty mom all the time, griping and telling them what to do because I still want them to take care of me when I get really old.” – Kris