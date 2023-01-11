Kaley Cuoco's Baby Bump on Display at Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco attended this year's Golden Globe awards with her partner, Tom Pelphrey, by her side. The Big Bang Theory alum showcased her growing baby bump as she walked the red carpet for the event. Cuoco and Pelphrey are expecting their first child together, revealing in October that they're set to welcome a baby girl.

As PEOPLE noted, Cuoco wore a light purple Vera Wang Haute Couture dress for the occasion. Meanwhile, Pelphrey looked sharp in a white dinner jacket by Isaia. The pair kept one another close as they posed for photos on the red carpet, holding hands and sharing a few kisses as they did so. Cuoco attended the awards ceremony as she was nominated for her role as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant. Not only was Pelphrey there to support his partner, but his series, Ozark, was also nominated for best drama series.

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer)

Back in October, Cuoco revealed that she was expecting her first child with Pelphrey. At the time, she shared a photo from when they found out that they were going to have a baby girl, writing, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023... beyond blessed and over the moon... I [heart] you [Pelphrey]." The Ozark star responded in the comments section with, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever."

Cuoco went public with her relationship with Pelphrey in May of 2022. She revealed her new relationship via Instagram by showing off several photos of her "life lately." One of the photos featured her and Pelphrey together during a mountain getaway. While this post was subsequently deleted when Cuoco wiped her Instagram in the summer of 2022, she still has a post up from July in which she wished her beau a happy birthday.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" she wrote alongside a photo of Pelphrey. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!!" Prior to her relationship with Pelphrey, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She was married to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021, with their divorce having been finalized in June 2022. Cuoco and Cook issued a joint statement about their split in September 2021, which read, "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."