Kailyn Lowry Blindsided When Ex Serves Her Legal Papers

The tension between Kailyn Lowry and her ex Javi Marroquin continues to mount as the father of her son Lincoln has now served her papers requesting child support.

During Monday night’s episode, Marroquin filed the court documents without warning, leaving Lowry surprised and upset.

“I always knew he had it in his back pocket, but I didn’t think that he would actually file,” she told producers of his decision to file for child support. “It says the petition is for child support and medical support.”

According to the 25-year-old mom, Marroquin’s employer offers health insurance that covers their son.

“He told me it was for a savings account,” Lowry added. “But no — it’s because he wants to be spiteful, and he … wants the money.”

“I feel like it’s a slap in the face, but nothing Javi does surprises me anymore. At all,” she said.

This is not the first time courts have had to get involved in the former couple’s drama. Lowry filed an order of protection against Marroquin in August, which she has since withdrawn.