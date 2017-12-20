Julia Stiles Shares Baby Update and Her Followers Love It

Julia Stiles shared her first Instagram post since mommy shamers dragged her for a baby-wearing photo earlier this month, and fans are loving it.

In the image, she shared a onesie that her 2-month old son, Strummer Newcomb Cook, will assumably be wearing one of these days. The onesie, from Pearl River Mart in New Yor’s Chelsea Market, is a cute play on words involving the Vietnamese noodle soup pho, reading “pho shizzle.”

“NY institution [Pearl River Mart]! [Chelsea Market NY] Yippeee!!!” Stiles wrote in the caption alongside an emoji of a Christmas tree.

Stiles’ followers love the adorable onesie, leaving heart-eye-emoji-laden comments like “That is too adorable” and “I love this! It’s so punny!!”

Pearl River Mart’s Instagram account also left a comment praising Stiles, writing, “Kindest actor, mom and human being, and most importantly, old school member of the Pearl River Mart family since 1986!”

Stiles’ onesie pic was her first Instagram post since mom shamers criticized her for the way she was wearing her baby in a baby carrier. She wasn’t bothered by the negative comments, however and responded with an epic clapback.

“It was brought to my attention that in the previous photo I am not holding my baby correctly,” she wrote. “Wow, I didn’t expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That’s the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’”

The actress continued, “I was trying to keep much of my son’s image private, including, I guess, his little feet. And it was just a photo taken at home, not how I normally carry him around. Thanks for the concern, anyway.”

“Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It’s way more fun.”

Stiles and her husband, Preston J. Cook, married in September after being engaged for a year. She celebrated the wedding with a photo from the wedding, with Cook’s hand on her stomach. “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” she wrote.

Cook and Stiles met while he was a camera assistant on Blackway, which they made in 2015. It wasn’t released in the U.S. until 2016.

Stiles is best known for her role as Nicky in the four Matt Damon-starring Bourne movies. She also starred in 10 Things I Hate About You, Silver Linings Playbook and Dexter, which earned her a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination.