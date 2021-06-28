Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Video of Their Son on His Birthday

✖

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder typically keep their private lives to themselves, but Moder made an exception this month. The proud dad posted a video of their son, Henry to celebrate his 14th birthday party. It showed the teenager striking a pose on his skateboard in slow motion.

"Turning 14... turning in the air... summers turn. Ya Henry," Moder wrote. The video tracked Henry's lower body as he approached a ramp in slow-mo, turning quickly at the top where Moder zoomed in on his son's concentrated expression. The video resumed normal speed just as it cut out on a view of the ceiling. From the looks of it, Moder and his son were at some kind of skate park with an awning over the top, and other people were visible in the periphery watching Henry.

Fans went wild for this rare glimpse of Roberts and Moder's family. One wrote: "Spitting image, chip off the ol' block." Another added: "Looks just like his mom nice-looking lad." A third commented: "Happy 14th Birthday Henry."

Of course, more than a few people posted comments like: "Where is this child's helmet???" In a few cases these comments got likes and nods of support, but others defended Moder and Henry. They thought the family should have the right to make simple posts without facing scrutiny that the average person would not get on their post.

"Not your job to come on someone's post and tell them what to do. They could care less," one person wrote.

Moder and Roberts have been married for 19 years, and in addition to Henry, they share 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. Roberts has rarely shared family news or commented on coverage of her personal life, though when she does she speaks highly of her husband. In 2018 she appeared on the Goop podcast, where she said: "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

"It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Roberts said of marriage. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels. Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy? You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things because we do things differently... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."