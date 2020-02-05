Julia Roberts Teases Rare Glimpse at Tattoo While Vacationing in Mexico

Julia Roberts was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her family when she was seen sporting her lower back tattoo, which consists of the initials of her husband, Danny Moder, and the names of their three children: 15-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneus and 12-year-old Henry. The actress was seen lounging by the pool in a navy blue string bikini accessorized with a gold necklace that appeared to be a nameplate.

The design of the tattoo shows off her three kids’ names around her husband’s initials, a design she revealed back in 2014 when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When asked if she had any ink on her skin, she was quite shy to answer, saying, “Well, some things I can tell you the answer to and some things I’ll tell you later. I have all my children’s names and my husband’s initials.” Roberts said she got the initial tattoo of Moder’s initials just before their 2002 wedding. The two met on the set of her 2001 film The Mexican.

During the family vacation, Moder was also seen enjoying himself as he practiced his surfing, while Roberts lounged with her kids and fellow vacationers.

It’s rare that fans get a glimpse into Roberts’ personal life because she and Moder are so private, but last month the two were seen at an event together and they were all smiles. The couple were attending 2020 CORE Gala at Hollywood’s Wiltern Theater. The sweet couple posed for a photo while attending the charity event that helped raise money for disaster relief. The event marked the 10th anniversary of CORE, which was founded by actor Sean Penn after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. The event raised $5 million and attracted other stars that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Connie Britton and G-Eazy.

Despite the fact that both Roberts and Moder have active Instagram accounts, the two have managed to keep their family life out of the limelight, so seeing them together at an event was a special occasion for fans.

The Academy Award-winning actress broke out in the late ’80s with films like Satisfaction and Steel Magnolias. Since then, she’s appeared in several popular movies like Pretty Woman, Ocean’s Eleven, Eat Pray Love and Runaway Bride. Ahead of her marraige to Moder, she was romantically linked to other famous faces in Hollywood including Kiefer Sutherland, Benjamin Bratt and Matthew Perry.

Her next project is based on the Chris Cleave novel, Little Bee.

