Joy-Anna Duggar Shows off Growing Baby Bump in New Photo

A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Duggar daughter Joy-Anna Forsyth (Duggar) had post an Instagram picture that shows off her growing baby bump.

The post is actually features a photo and video, which you can see by swiping left.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, the former Duggar can be seen standing with her husband Austin and her grandfather. She is seen holding her hand on her stomach, displaying her baby bump, and smiling brightly.

The video Duggar shared is a clip of a Veteran’s day parade that the couple attended.

“We are so thankful for the men and women who have served to defend our freedom! Grateful we got to spend the day with my grandfather who is a Army veteran,” she wrote in a comment on the post.

She also included a Bible verse that states, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”

Finally, Duggar also shared a quote from former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream,” the quote reads, “It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”