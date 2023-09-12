Josh Duhamel's Wife Audra Announces Pregnancy

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are expecting their first child together after tying the knot last fall. The Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! actor, 50, and former Miss World America, 29, announced Monday that they are expecting their first child together, sharing a joint Instagram post in which Mari can be seen holding ultrasound photos of their unborn baby.

"Baby Duhamel coming soon," reads the caption, which is accented with a white heart. This will be Mari's first child and the Buddy Games star's second, as he also shares son Axl, 10, with ex-wife Fergie. The Black Eyed Peas singer shared her excitement at her ex's big baby news in the comments, writing alongside a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts, "I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Duhamel popped the question to Mari back in January 2022, hiding a letter reading, "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?" in a bottle he used to complete the beachy engagement. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!" the actor wrote on Instagram at the time. The two would go on to tie the knot in a September 2022 ceremony in Fargo, North Dakota.

Duhamel and Mari first began dating in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "I Gotta Feeling" singer, 48, filed for divorce in May 2019, almost two years after she and Duhamel announced they had split in September 2017. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

Following his split from Fergie, Duhamel opened up to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, revealing that he wanted to settle down and have more kids in the next chapter of his life. "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years," Duhamel said in the 2018 episode. "So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f- anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."