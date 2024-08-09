Travis Scott Arrested in Paris for Alleged Assault

Travis Scott has found himself in legal trouble in the City of Light. The 33-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was taken into custody by Parisian authorities following an alleged altercation at the George V hotel on Friday morning, reports NBC News.

French prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation into what they describe as "unspecified violence" against a security guard. The incident reportedly unfolded when the guard attempted to intervene in a dispute between Scott and his personal bodyguard, according to the outlet. The five-star establishment, known for its Michelin-starred restaurants and scenic views of the Eiffel Tower, became an unexpected backdrop for this high-profile confrontation.

A spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest, stating, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard." The statement further explained, "The security guard intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor's office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police."

In response to the incident, Scott's representative issued a statement to BBC Newsbeat, asserting, "We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate." The spokesperson also claimed that Scott had been "chased and harassed" by paparazzi for days leading up to the incident "with no help given."

This Parisian predicament follows Scott's appearance at an Olympic basketball match the previous evening. The hip-hop star was spotted in the audience alongside American entrepreneur Michael Rubin and fellow artist Quavo as Team USA secured a narrow victory against Serbia in the semifinals.

Scott's recent brush with the law in Paris isn't an isolated incident. Earlier this year, he faced legal issues in Miami related to a disagreement on a private yacht. While prosecutors dropped a charge of disorderly intoxication, Scott still faces a count of trespassing from that episode.

The multi-Grammy-nominated artist has been a dominant force in the hip-hop scene, recently achieving his first UK number-one album with Utopia. However, his career has been plagued by controversy, most notably the tragic events at his Astroworld festival in Houston in 2021, where ten fans lost their lives in a crowd surge. As of Friday afternoon, Scott remained in police custody, with authorities expected to conduct interviews before deciding whether to pursue charges or release the rapper.