John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness.

As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a bout with hand, foot, and mouth disease. It is a common disease, especially in children under 5 years old. It isn't serious, but it is quite contagious, according to the CDC. Wayne found that out first-hand this weekend.

"Merry Christmas Eve! This poor girl and I have really been through it... she got hand foot mouth and it was the worst couple days in the world... she never cries and she was inconsolable for 2 days," Wayne wrote on Instagram. "[Then] her mommy got it and I have to say, I've never been through anything worse in my life. It was the most excruciating pain I've ever experienced and I have been through child labor."

The CDC makes clear that this is different from Foot-and-Mouth disease, which is prevalent in animals and only affects cows, sheep, and pigs. Humans cannot get this disease at the current time. The hand, foot, and mouth disease features symptoms like a skin rash on the palms of the hands and on the soles of the feet. It can also create painful mouth sores that the CDC describes as small red spots, typically on the tongue and the insides of the mouth. On top of that, the disease exhibits flu-like symptoms and fever, which can lead to less eating and drinking, sore throat and a general feeling of unwell.

"[After] having it myself, I can't imagine that this poor little girl had to go through it," Wayne wrote. "I'll spare y'all the horrid pictures. Just so thankful we are past the worst of it just in time for Christmas tomorrow."

She also added that baby Lily also had her two front teeth come in, just in time for Christmas and references to classic holiday songs. Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae sent some well wishes in the comments. "So sorry mama," she wrote. "Glad y'all are feeling better."