John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On August 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.

In addition, she is joined by fellow country artist Brad Rempel of Canadian country music band High Valley, who is donning a black graduation cap."Hey y'all, I'm with Brad, and we're out here with the Design Network," Wayne says in the video.

"Can't wait for you guys to figure out what we're up to, and I'm going to let you know right now... it's pretty sweet," Remple adds. Wayne then remarks,"Something really fun!" She then turns the camera away to display rolling green hills behind them, with a small lake in the distance. "Check out our view," she says. "How gorgeous is that?"

Wayne also shared a separate Instagram post with a photo of her and Rempel as they appear in a video. "Brad and I have some exciting news with @thedesignnetwork," she wrote in the post, asking her followers, "can y'all guess what we are up to?" alongside emojis of a hammer and a house.

Users were eager to comment, with one fan guessing, "Building a new house?" Wayne replied, "getting closer!" Likely taking a cue from Rempel's cap, another speculated, "Building a school!" Wayne simply answered, "that would be cool!

The country singer has appeared on TV before, when she competed on The Amazing Race in 2014. In an interview with Risen Magazine, Wayne said the experience was "amazing because I got to see so much of the world and do things that I would normally never do. It really pushed me and my limits on what I thought I could do and what I thought I couldn't do."

"There were so many spiritual moments for me, but really you're just trying to survive. It felt like The Hunger Games at some points," she continued. "I think I slept for three days straight when I got home. It was really fun, but really difficult."

"The important thing that I took away from the experience is that people all over the world are good. There are so many good people out there, and people genuinely want to help you when you need it. You constantly have to ask people for directions, or water, or for food when you're starving, and when people had nothing to give, they would still give you something. That is the coolest thing I got from it."