Heidi Klum Faces Backlash for Lingerie-Clad Photoshoot With Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum is no stranger to raising eyebrows. From wild Halloween costumes to skin-baring walkway looks, the supermodel often makes waves. Now, however, Klum is facing backlash for doing a lingerie-clad photoshoot with her 20-year-old daughter, Leni Klum.

Over on Instagram, Leni shared some images and video of her and her mom modeling a new line of undergarments from Italian lingerie company Intimissimi. Newsweek noted that the imagery has been met with some heavy criticism from Instagram users, with one person writing, “Strange she’s touching your panties,” about Heidi and Leni being very close in the photos.

Someone else commented that it looks “like the beginning of a p*rn,” while yet one more person joked, “Very authentic situation. Doing this with my dad all the time, when it comes to shorts.” A fourth user turned the brand name into a pun, calling it “Incestissimi.”

While many were critical of the photo shoot, others defended the mother-and-daughter model duo. “BEAUTIFUL,” one person wrote, “and I dont understand the comments who say it is weird to do this with your mom. WHY? Do they eventually see the female body and lingerie as something always [sexual]? […] to me, this is just a mother & [daughter] who are like best friends… LOVE IT!”

A final Instagram user added, “They are just modeling. They are not making out. Mother and daughter modeling for the same brand.”

At this time, neither Heidi nor Leni appear to have commented on the controversy.