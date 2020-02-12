Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to sources who spoke to Just Jared.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source said. Another told the publication that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Turner was most recently photographed by paparazzi in London with Jonas on Jan. 30, wearing a long beige coat over a black sweatshirt and black leggings. At the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, she wore a high-waisted black flared skirt.

Reps for both Turner and Jonas declined to comment. Us Weekly also confirmed the pregnancy news.

Turner and Jonas married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 before celebrating with a second wedding in France in June. The couple has kept their relationship fairly private since they began dating in 2016, though they have spoken about each other in interviews and appeared on the others’ Instagram pages.

In the March 2019 of Rolling Stone, Turner admitted that she never thought she would settle down so young — the couple got engaged when she was 21, and later married when she was 23.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told the magazine. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” Turner told Glamour UK for the magazine’s March 2019 issue. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

The Jonas Brothers are set to begin a Las Vegas residency in April and Turner’s new Quibi series, Survive, will premiere on the streaming service sometime after it launches in April. The series will be Turner’s first television role since wrapping Game of Thrones.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Crotty