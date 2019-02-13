Joanna Gaines Shares One of Her Favorite Moments With Baby Crew in New Video

Joanna Gaines is mom to five kids, and the designer is now experiencing all the sweet moments that come with parenting a baby once again after welcoming son Crew in June 2018 with husband Chip Gaines.

In a new video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Joanna enlists her baby boy to help her to update Magnolia Market for spring, with the clip finding the infant fascinated by a boom microphone hovering over Joanna as she holds Crew, with the smiling baby reaching his hands out to touch the furry piece of equipment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You are so cute! Show them your teeth!” Joanna tells her son before he adorably knocks his head on the microphone.

“One of my favorite moments with Crew during the spring install at the shop!” she captioned the clip. “You can now watch the video (it’s one of my favorites!) to see how our amazing team made this beautiful season come to life inside the market.”

The full video of the market’s seasonal renovation finds Joanna meeting with her visual team to create the new display, which she shared is centered around authenticity.

“I always think going into each season, ‘What is it that people are gonna feel when they walk in?’” Joanna explained about her vision for the store. “I really think with this, they’re gonna just feel that fresh life, that hope that you see at the arrival of spring. And what we’re layering into that is the theme of authenticity.”

Joanna is accompanied by baby Crew for all of her visits, with the infant clearly enjoying hanging out with his mom as she chats with the artisans and finalizes her vision for the newest iteration of Magnolia Market, Joanna and Chip’s shopping complex located in Waco, Texas.

“This spring, the theme we’re unpacking in the Journal and throughout the Market is authenticity,” Joanna added on the Magnolia blog. “At times it feels like we’re living in a ‘filtered’ world, and authenticity is something we all crave.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Magnolia