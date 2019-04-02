Joanna Gaines Reveals How Husband Chip Wants a Little Sister for Baby Crew

Chip and Joanna Gaines don’t have to search too hard for ways to keep busy. The Fixer Upper stars said goodbye to their reality TV home in recent months, welcomed a new child into the world, and are now poised to launch their own network with Discovery. Not to mention all of the Magnolia merchandise you can pick up along the way thanks to their expansion outside of Waco, Texas.

But as Joanna tells PEOPLE, the couple could possibly be making room for another child in the future. It would seem that Chip is keen on having a little girl to team with 9-month-old Crew.

When asked about another child, Joanna just shrugged and revealed that not everything needs to be planned to happen.

“Heck if I know,” Joanna tells PEOPLE. “I thought I was done, and then we had Crew. But [husband Chip Gaines is] always joking that he wants him to have a little sister.”

Joanna then adds that the couple has “no plans for another baby” before adding that they’ve “never been planners anyway.”

The new mom currently has her hands full with the new baby and seems to enjoy playing mom and having a sidekick while working. The 40-year-old says that having Crew has made her “feel young again” and people are saying she’s more laid back and “Fun Jo.”

“I realized there has to be spontaneity, and schedules kind of go out the door,” Joanna tells PEOPLE about her new outlook with baby Crew. “It’s like, ‘Hey, if I don’t get to it, it’s fine.’ I’ve just relaxed so much more, and it’s been fun for me.”

She refers to Crew as “my little sidekick” in the interview, noting that any meetings she attends are with Crew, with gawkers signing up to hold the baby.

Gaines previously revealed that Crew also played a part in inspiring one of the couple’s major project changes — and also adds credence to Gaines’ planning comment above.

According to a recent blog post by Joanna, her new children’s book had to be swiftly amended thanks to the birth of Crew. The We Are Gardeners author noted that illustrator Julianna Swaney took the time to go in and add the new addition to the book’s illustrations after his birth.

“We actually started this project before we knew Crew would be joining the family, so Julianna was kind enough to add him into the illustrations after he was born,” Joanna wrote in the blog post. “She really brought our family to life on every page.”

The book is Gaines’ latest project, but the rumor mill was churning about the couple possibly filming for the launch of their Discovery network in the near future.

Fans and a report from Country Living point to the spending spree the couple went on buying properties in Waco. Not only did they purchase themselves an actual castle, but they also followed it by adding the historical Fort House to their portfolio. Toss in a few smaller homes and Chip Gaines’ comments about returning to television in “six months,” you might have the makings of a triumphant return to TV for the couple.