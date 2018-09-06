Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Candid Photo of Son Crew With Husband Chip

Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines welcomed their fifth child, son Crew, in June, and the infant is already an adorable fixture on his parents’ Instagram accounts.

Joanna’s latest photo of her newborn finds Crew heading to the doctor’s for weigh-in day, with the Fixer Upper alum revealing that she wasn’t the only parent in attendance.

Her photo sees little Crew lying on a doctor’s table, with dad Chip leaning over him with a big grin on his face in an effort to make his son laugh as little Crew gazed up at his dad.

“Weigh in day at the doctor… @chipgaines always seems to make things better,” Joanna captioned the sweet moment.

Over the weekend, Crew shared another special moment with his parents when he attended his first football game, with the trio attending Baylor University’s home game against Abilene Christian University.

Both Chip and Joanna posted photos from the day, with Joanna sharing a selfie that saw her looking at the camera with Crew wrapped up and sleeping peacefully on her chest.

“First game day for baby Crew,” she wrote.

Chip’s snap was a family selfie, with baby Crew still sleeping as his parents smiled for the camera, the field in the background.

The Capital Gaines author captioned his photo with a simple, “#gameday.”

Crew has also been getting in plenty of snuggle time with his family, as evidenced by this photo Joanna posted of Crew, his dad and one of his big brothers.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” Joanna wrote.

Chip and Joanna are also parents to four other children — Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella, 11, and Drake, 13 — and Joanna told PEOPLE that her pregnancy with Crew was a total surprise.

“When I saw the results of the test, my jaw dropped,” she recalled, explaining that she took a test after “feeling a little emotional and crazy.”

The designer continued, “Chip was in the driveway about to leave when I called him back and said, ‘We’re pregnant!’ He was so excited. We’re both just so excited.”

The Gaines’ had recently decided to end their HGTV show before Crew was born, with Joanna noting that her pregnancy signaled to the couple that they had made the right decision.

“When we were done, we had no plan like, ‘Let’s have baby No. 5,’” she said. “It was a total surprise. But when we found out, it solidified that it was the right decision to leave when we did.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines