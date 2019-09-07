Jinger Duggar Burns Husband Jeremy Vuolo in Hilarious Birthday Tribute

Jinger Duggar took a good-humored jab at her husband, Jeremy Vuolo on Thursday in honor of his birthday. The Counting On star praised Vuolo in a series of posts before skewering his golf skills in the end. Fans were loving the exchange, which showed that Duggar and Vuolo can laugh at themselves as well as anyone.

Vuolo’s birthday was on Thursday, Sept. 5. The reality star turned 32 years old, and his wife was there to celebrate with him. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, she praised Vuolo.

“32 years ago today … [Jeremy Vuolo] entered the world,” she wrote. “I am just so thankful that [I] get to be married [to] this amazing man. He’s the best daddy. Best friend.”

“Best golfer…??” Duggar wrote in the last post. “Maybe not so much.”

She included a golfing emoji and a puzzled emoji in her punchline, along with a photo of Vuolo himself looking confused. Hot to end on a joke, Duggar went on with her compliments.

“He is the most loving, caring and compassionate person I have ever known,” she wrote. “Baby I just want to say… I love you with all of my heart. And I hope that you have the happiest birthday baby. I [heart] you [Jeremy Vuolo].”

Duggar and Vuolo tied the knot back in November of 2016. The couple had their first child last year — a daughter named Felicity. Unlike many of the other siblings in the Duggar family, Jinger moved with Vuolo away from their rural seclusion to a big city: Los Angeles, California.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple explained in a statement. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done.”

Duggar, 25, is living it up in L.A., where she has been taking fans along on her adventures. Her Instagram and her Instagram Story are always full of daily highlights, picturesque family photos and lots of coffee. Duggar herself is loving her access to so many cafes, where she enjoys her latte art and her caffeine fix.

Of course, she has not forgotten her family back home in the process. Duggar often shows fans screen shots from her video chats with the rest of the family, allowing them to see Felicity as she grows up.