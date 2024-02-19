Jessie James Decker Welcomes Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker's family of five is now a family of six! The country singer, 35, welcomed her fourth child with husband Eric Decker, the proud parents sharing news of their little one's arrival on Feb. 9, 2024. The couple's newborn joins big siblings Vivianne Rose, Eric "Bubby" Jr.,and Forrest Bradley.

The couple shared images on social media to announce the birth and share the name of their new baby boy. "Our beautiful boy is here," Decker wrote in the caption. "Denver Calloway Decker."

The mom of four announced in August that she and her former NFL player husband, whom she married in June 2013, were set to grow their family when she shared a video of herself walking out onto a balcony, her baby bump on full display. Set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," the video was simply captioned, "Good morning." In November, she announced that she was expecting a baby boy. Later opening up about her pregnancy, Decker revealed to PEOPLE in a January 2024 interview that baby No. 4 was a "huge surprise."

"It was a huge surprise, a huge shock. "Not to get too personal, I'm very on top of when and how things are going, and somehow I missed this one," the Kittenish founder, who previously revealed that her football player husband refused to get a vasectomy, told the outlet. "And it was definitely a shock, but I think that everything happens for a reason. And I really do think it's all about in God's time. He knew we were ready for this sweet baby boy, and I think we were missing someone. But yeah, it was a surprise, but it was a sweet surprise. We had no plans."

Decker said that while she believed she "felt finished," there was "this little voice in the back of my head that kept saying that we're missing somebody. And I think that's why Eric and I probably never officially closed that chapter because I think we just kind of knew." She added, "now that we have this sweet baby boy coming into our lives, I definitely feel sure now that the chapter will be closed after this and our family will be completely complete."