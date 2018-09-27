Jessie James Decker Talks Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker and her NFL star husband Eric Decker welcomed their third child in March, but do they already have baby No. 4 on their minds?

Speaking to E! News, the already mom-to-three opened up about her expanding family, revealing that at the moment, she and her husband are content with their three little ones and do not currently have plans to become pregnant in the near future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Probably not, but, you know, sometimes surprises happen and I think a child is a blessing no matter what it is,” Decker told the outlet. “If that were to happen and that were God’s plan I would be so grateful and excited, but are there any plans? No. We are very happy with the 5-month-old we just had.”

Decker and her husband welcomed their youngest son, Forrest, in March after having announced they were expecting their third child together in October of 2019.

“Eric and I are so excited to share with y’all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!” she wrote on Instagram. “As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn’t quite know what’s going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can’t wait to meet this little one end of march.”

Now at 5 months old, little Forrest has reached some major milestones in his life, including crawling, laughing and making baby noises right on schedule with typical development.

“He’s pretty advanced, he reminds me a lot of Vivianne,” Decker said. “Vivianne started walking at 9 months, so he’s kind of quick. He’s on the go already.”

In the months since Forrest’s birth, the country singer has been open with the struggles that come with motherhood and getting back into her pre-baby body

Despite having her hands full with three children — she and her husband are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old son Eric Jr. — the 30-year-old doesn’t have a nanny. Thanks to her husband’s recent retirement from the NFL, she now also has two extra hands to help.

“It’s been so good having him home. I love being able to wake up to him every day and just be together as a family, it just feels good,” Decker said.

Decker added that “football or no football,” Eric is “the most help I’ve ever experienced,” praising her husband for going “above and beyond” as both a husband and father. “I’m constantly impressed by how much he can do. He’s such a great dad.”