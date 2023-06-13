Jessie J Reveals Baby Boy's Name, First Photos

Jessie J is sharing a closer look at her baby boy in honor of his one-month milestone. The "Price Tag" singer, who welcomed her first child in May with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, took to Instagram Monday to reveal the name of her little one and share the first photos of her newborn.

"Mans like... Sky Safir Cornish Colman" Jessie captioned a close-up shot of her son, who is looking at the camera with wide eyes while holding his arms up. The Voice UK alum, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, also shared over the weekend a video compilation of moments from Sky's delivery to his first moments with his mother.

"Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life," the 35-year-old musician wrote in her caption. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy."

Colman also celebrated his son's big day. The basketball player shared on Instagram a black-and-white photograph of baby Sky sleeping on his chest alongside a heartfelt caption, in which he used the Hebrew words for "son" and "father," "Ben" and "Aba." The new dad began, "Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old. And although my expectations were high you are everything and more."

"Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant," he continued. "When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest shit in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete."

"Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I'll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally. Love you long time your Aba," he concluded.

Jessie only recently confirmed that Colman was the father of her child, revealing that she and the athlete met weeks after her 2021 miscarriage. "Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind kind of love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during," she wrote on social media. "Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn't let go of my hand on this day and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him." She concluded her post by calling Colman "the calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby."