Jessica Simpson Reveals Sweet Family Photo Ahead of the Holidays

Jessica Simpson shared a sweet photo of her family for the holidays earlier this week, as they prepare for Christmas.

Simpson shared a black and white photo of all her family together, with daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, grinning from ear-to-ear in front of her mom. Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, is also smiling with their 5-year-old son Ace Knute on his shoulders.

“My family is my happy place,” Simpson wrote in the caption on Dec. 9, adding a green heart emoji.

Simpson shared another cute family photo on Friday after Maxwell’s ballet performance. “My snowflake was so beautiful performing at school today,” Simpson wrote in the caption.

This holiday season will mean more to Simpson and Johnson since their lives were also changed by the California wildfires. They had to evacuate their home, and the experience taught her children how lucky they are.

“I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself,” Simpson told PEOPLE in November. “We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given. Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume and then hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying ‘We are so lucky.’”

Simpson also worked hard to make sure other families had a great Thanksgiving by hosting a Friendsgiving with No Kid Hungry and Green Giant.

“I was raised in a family of service,” she told PEOPLE. “I am blessed in my life to be able to give back in many ways, and I love teaching my kids that having a giving spirit is the most rewarding way to celebrate.”

Simpson and Johnson will also be welcoming a new member of the family. In September, she announced they are having a baby girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote on Instagram at the time. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Aside from this great news, Simpson also has a celebrity feud to put to bed. Natalie Portman appeared to “shame” Simpson over a 1999 bikini magazine cover the Oscar-winner said sent “mixed messages” to women. Simpson called Portman out on Instagram, writing that, “Being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex.”

Portman later apologized, saying it was “not my intention” to shame anyone and admitted to making a mistake by using Simpson’s name.

“What I said was I was confused by mixed messages when I was a young girl growing up, and there are a lot of messages for how women should be, and women should be allowed to do whatever they want,” Portman said. “It is a mistake to say anyone’s name. I could have made my message without naming.”

Simpson has not responded to Portman’s apology.