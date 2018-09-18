Jessica Simpson Pregnant With Baby Girl

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are expecting their third child together, with Simpson announcing the news on social media Tuesday morning with a pair of adorable photos.

The designer first shared a snap of her and Johnson’s two children, 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace, holding black balloons adorned with white polka dots.

“SURPRISE…” she wrote.

Her next photo saw the black balloons replaced with smaller pink ones, with the former pop star revealing that she will be welcoming a daughter.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she wrote. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Simpson and Johnson married in 2014. In May 2017, Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres that she and Johnson weren’t planning on expanding their family larger than two children.

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” she said when a photo of her family appeared on screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”

“I’m not pregnant,” she added. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

In May of this year, Simpson told Entertainment Tonight that she appreciates when people compliment her parenting.

“The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment,” she said. “The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

Simpson told ET the previous month that she occasionally has “baby fever,” though she said at the time that she and Johnson “don’t really know” if they want a third child.

“We always practice,” she joked. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

If the couple’s baby girl is anything like her big sister, Simpson’s house will see a whole lot of makeup in the years ahead. The mom of two told PEOPLE at Beautycon in Los Angeles in July that Maxwell has already named mascara as her favorite beauty product, though it’s “a special treat” rather than an everyday option.

“I kind of just let her do her thing and express herself,” Simpson said. “We don’t always let her wear mascara, so of course that’s her favorite.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jim Spellman