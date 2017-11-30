Jessica Simpson Faces Fan Backlash for Latest Photo of Daughter

Jessica Simpson ignited backlash on social media when she shared a seemingly innocent Instagram picture of her 5-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, trying on makeup during a “mommy-daughter day.”

This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

The mom of two shared a mirror selfie with her daughter at a MAC Cosmetics store. The two pursed their lips for a playful photo, showing off their fun lip colors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW,” Simpson wrote in the caption of the photo, adding the hashtag #girlygoth.

But some of the 37-year-old singer and fashion designer’s followers had a bone to pick, saying she shouldn’t let her young daughter wear makeup.

“She’s to [sic] young for make-up. Your [sic] going to regret it. Trust me,” one person wrote.

“Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What’s wrong with you,” another person asked.

“Isn’t she too young for makeup?” one person said.

Others came to Simpson’s defense, calling out the negative commenters.

“She is having fun, did you not read the caption?! She is in her favourite shop. What’s more fun than that? How about you parent your own and not make comments on how others parent theirs. Smh,” one person commented.

“People need to chill the eff out!! It’s a mummy daughter day, most girls would have thought this was so fun. She’s not doing anything wrong or illegal,” one fan wrote.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, share Maxwell and their 4-year-old son, Ace Knute. The couple married in 2014 after being engaged since 2010. Simpson shared a sweet seven-year anniversary post dedicated to Johnson earlier this month.

“Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson captioned a throwback photo of the day the two got engaged. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life #HowtheWestWasWon.”

While her sweet engagement throwback was met with gushing comments from her fans, not all of Simpson’s social media posts are received so well.

The comment sections in her Instagram posts are frequently littered with criticism, like the time Simpson used a temporary hair dye for Maxwell’s Halloween costume, the time fans doubted her honesty in a Veteran’s Day post, and the time she came under fire for sharing her son’s first haircut.