Jessa Duggar Reveals Name and New Photo of Baby Boy

Jessa Duggar is a proud mama of five. The former TLC star recently gave birth after a grueling 21-hour labor that she detailed in a 10-minute YouTube video. In an Instagram post, she shared with her followers the name of her baby boy. "Best Christmas present ever! 🎁George Augustine Seewald 12.19.23 9lbs 14oz 21in." As she expected, her baby was on the heavier side, which she said she suspected for much of her pregnancy. In the photo, baby George is wearing a cute tan hat with ears, a green long-sleeved onesie, and a brown blanket. While she's thrilled her baby is here, there were challenges. She'd suffered a miscarriage in 2022, making baby George even more of a blessing for her and her family. Labor and delivery with baby George was also difficult as her epidural, pain medication to help ease labor pains, didn't take properly.

"After laboring for about 12 hours, I was able to be moved and get an epidural," she explained in the video. "It worked great on one side [of my body] but it was kind of spotty on the other side. It wasn't a perfect take, but I would say 80% better than it was before getting it. And, we thought things were moving along just fine, but then when the doctor came in, he said the baby was still pretty high and not in the most ideal position. So, I was able to have the epidural shut off, and I called my midwife, and she was able to come to the hospital…she helped me get into a bunch of different laboring positions to help rotate the baby. Having had the epidural on and then shut off was probably the hardest part."

Her midwife – which according to Web MD, is defined as "a trained health professional who helps healthy women during labor, delivery, and after the birth of their babies" – assisted her for three hours. She turned the epidural back on once she felt the baby descending to a better position. But, the epidural had to be taken out and put back in as it still wasn't working properly. Luckily, it worked on the second try.

After two pushes, baby George arrived a little before 3:30 AM. The delivery doctor was not present in the room at the time. Michelle Duggar, Jessa's mom, was by her side.