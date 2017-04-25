Instagram Users Criticize Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Over Son Henry’s Weight

Getting so big! Already 2 1/2 months old and almost 16lbs! 👶🏼 #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Another Duggar photo, another day the internet comes out in full force with its criticism.

Mom Jessa (Duggar) Seewald took to Instagram to share a new photo of her littlest one, 2-month-old Henry Wilberforce.

“Getting so big! Already 2 1/2 months old and almost 16 lbs! #HenryWilberforceSeewald,” the Counting On star captioned the sweet photo of her son sitting in a booster seat.

Instagram users were swift to criticize the mother for her child’s weight.

“He’s 4 pounds heavier than my FIVE month old!!” one user wrote.

“Omg my daughter was 18 pounds at 1 year old!!! Holy crap!!” another Instagrammer said.

“Oh my goodness. Please tell me what you ate while you were pregnant & what are you feeding him now?” one internet user asked.

“Wow this boy looks like he’s 6 months…soooooooooo big…” one chimed in.

We hope the reality star is letting the comments roll right off her back.

