‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Shows off Post-Baby Bikini Body Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently showed off her post-baby bikini body, just 2 weeks after giving birth to baby number three.
Taking to Instagram, Polizzi rocked a multi-colored two-piece bathing suit with a sheer black wrap. So far, the post has racked up well over 200,000 likes, and a long list of comments.
She also joked in the post’s caption that she is “still wearing” a post-delivery “diaper.”
#SNOOKINI @thesnookishop #thesnookishop (If you zoom in I’m still wearing my diaper.)
Many of Polizzi’s fans and followers have since commented on her photo, showering the reality TV star with compliments on her post-baby body.
“Looking goood!!! I’m over here still looking pregnant and my son is already 2,” one follower quipped.
“Wow how could anyone body shame you after the baby.. you look amazing,” another person said.
“If this is a current photo holy smokes!! Banging post baby body,” someone else commented.
“How the hell did you get rid of your belly so quick ? I’m 4months out and still got a little pot,” one other fan exclaimed.
4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions! Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽 EDIT: Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy. My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ADVICE ON HOW TO DEAL WITH RECOVERY! I’m still keeping my diaper on for weeks tho.
Polizzi’s new baby is named Angelo James LaValle, and he was born on May 30.
He joins siblings Lorenzo Dominic LaValle and Giovanna Marie LaValle. The Jersey Shore star shares all of her children with husband Jionni LaValle, whom she married in 2014.