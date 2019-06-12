‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Shows off Post-Baby Bikini Body Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently showed off her post-baby bikini body, just 2 weeks after giving birth to baby number three.

Taking to Instagram, Polizzi rocked a multi-colored two-piece bathing suit with a sheer black wrap. So far, the post has racked up well over 200,000 likes, and a long list of comments.

She also joked in the post’s caption that she is “still wearing” a post-delivery “diaper.”

Many of Polizzi’s fans and followers have since commented on her photo, showering the reality TV star with compliments on her post-baby body.

“Looking goood!!! I’m over here still looking pregnant and my son is already 2,” one follower quipped.

“Wow how could anyone body shame you after the baby.. you look amazing,” another person said.

“If this is a current photo holy smokes!! Banging post baby body,” someone else commented.

“How the hell did you get rid of your belly so quick ? I’m 4months out and still got a little pot,” one other fan exclaimed.

Polizzi’s new baby is named Angelo James LaValle, and he was born on May 30.

He joins siblings Lorenzo Dominic LaValle and Giovanna Marie LaValle. The Jersey Shore star shares all of her children with husband Jionni LaValle, whom she married in 2014.