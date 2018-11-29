‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Son ‘Doing Amazing’ After Autism Diagnosis

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is being proactive with her 2-year-old’s development, with the Jersey Shore star revealing Wednesday that son Greyson is responding well to early intervention after his autism diagnosis.

“This is [Greyson] with his amazing ABA therapist Nashwa from [We Care Autism Services],” she captioned a photo of her toddler and his applied behavior analysis therapist on Instagram.

“Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He’s also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing,” she continued. “Grey is and will always be my little prince.”

In a 2009 scientific study published in Pediatrics, early intervention is praised as a game-changer for kids with autism. “Infant brains are quite malleable so with this therapy we’re trying to capitalize on the potential of learning that an infant brain has in order to limit autism’s deleterious effects, to help children lead better lives,” said Sally Rogers, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, a study co-author and a researcher at the UC Davis MIND Institute.

Farley also addressed the original Hollywood Life article that broke the news of her son’s diagnosis, clarifying how it was intended to be about her skincare brand, Naturally Woww, not about her son’s autism.

“So to see his diagnosis come as an ‘exclusive’ to a certain site broke my heart and pissed me off. In no way would I ever ‘exclusively tell’ some company about my son, so he becomes their [clickbait]… his story is to precious and no article could capture that,” the MTV star continued.

She added that a portion of the line’s profits will be donated to “autism organizations that help children like my son…because that’s the only message I intend to spread in my sons name… love and acceptance.”

Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews have long been open about their journey with 4-year-old daughter Meilani and her brother Greyson, revealing on Jersey Shore Family Vacation this season that the little boy “isn’t speaking” and was going to therapy regularly. And while in the Hollywood Life article, Farley said Grey was still “non-verbal,” she revealed that he is making “leaps and bounds” of improvement after entering therapy.

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she said, adding that he has “made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech … He’s understanding words better, which was his issue.”

