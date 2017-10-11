Jason Biggs’ Wife Jenny Mollen Shares Selfie After Birth Bandages Come Off

After sharing photos of her baby bump along every step of the way during her pregnancy, Jenny Mollen is sharing her post-baby body on social media one week after welcoming son Lazlo with husband Jason Biggs.

One week post op. Staples out. Steri strips on. #babybiggs A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

On Tuesday, the Live Fast, Die Hot author shared a mirror selfie showing off her shrinking baby bump and showing how she is healing one week after her C-section operation.

“One week post op. Staples out. Steri strips on,” she wrote in the caption. In the photo, white wound closure strips can be seen on her C-section scar.

The 38-year-old mom of two, who gave birth to Lazlo on Oct. 2, also shared a photo four days after the C-section of her torso wrapped in bandages.

Mollen has been extremely open with her changing body throughout and after her pregnancy. In August, she shared a before-and-after photo in lingerie of her body at zero weeks pregnant and then at 33 weeks.

“Can I just keep the boobs?” she wrote in the caption.

In June, she shared a naked selfie at 22 weeks pregnant, covering her breast with her hand and writing, “Wanna make out and talk about my placenta?”

Mollens’ Instagram followers have praised her for “normalizing” pregnancy and C-section through her revealing photos.

“LOVE IT!! Authentic and damn proud,” one mom wrote on the latest photo of her her one-week post-op belly. “THANK YOU SO MUCH, from a first time mother who also went through this.”

“Holy s–t, thank you for normalizing childbirth!!!! Xoxo,” wrote another commenter.

“I love that you’re sharing the realness of having a c-section. It took me some time to come to terms with mine and seeing your journey is helping me to heal,” someone else wrote.

“I LOVE this shot. As a Midwife I believe this is raw and honest. You rock [Jenny Mollen],” another added.

In September, Mollen opened up about what she called “prepartum” depression.

“I could already be in a depression,” she shared in an Instagram story. “I’m planning on eating my placenta, but I’m also anticipating a major emotional dive. I think that it’s chemical. I think people don’t talk about it enough.”

The following day, after receiving messages of concern, Mollen hopped back on Instagram to insist that she was “totally fine.”

“This is normal — that’s what I’m trying to say,” she added. “That it’s not weird… I would be more freaked out if I weren’t freaking out.”

Mollen and Biggs are also parents to 3-year-old son Sid.