Jason Biggs’ Wife Shares Her Before-and-After-Pregnancy Look in Teeny Lingerie

Jenny Mollen is embracing her body during her second pregnancy. Mollen, who is expecting her and hubby Jason Biggs‘ second child later this year, showed off her baby bump on Instagram.

Can I just keep the boobs? #33weekspregnant #melasmamustache #placentaprevia #purplenipples #penisnubbellybutton A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

In the photo, the comedian shared side-by-side images of herself wearing the same lingerie set, one taken right before she got pregnant, the other at her current status at 33 weeks. She captioned the selfie “Can I just keep the boobs?” adding the hashtags #melasmamustache, #placentaprevia, #purplenipples, and #penisnubbellybutton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 38-year-old has been paying special attention to her growing breasts during her pregnancy. Earlier this summer, she posted a black and white photo at 27 weeks pregnant with her hands covering her bare breasts, writing “For the first time in my life, my boobs don’t hate each other.”

Mollen revealed via a nude selfie in June that she has placenta previa, a condition where the placenta covers all or part of the cervix. “Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa?” she wrote in the caption.

Mollen and Biggs are parents to 3-year-old son Sid. The celebrity couple tied the knot back in 2008. When Sid was born, Mollen tweeted a photo of her bare breast exposed while breastfeeding, simply captioning it “Motherhood.” She later explained that she told Biggs she wanted to share the image because she felt like motherhood turned her into “just a boob.”

“I’m not attached to my breasts at all,” she said. “They are literally now just these machines that feed my kid that happen to be attached to my body. They used to belong to me, and now I feel like they belong to the world.”