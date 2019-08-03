Jennifer Lopez Is Vacationing With Alex Rodriguez and Her Kids in Tel Aviv, and the Photos Are Incredible

Jennifer Lopez is living it up with her family in Tel Aviv, Israel. The singer flew to the holy land for a concert, which took place on Thursday, according to the Jerusalem Post , and has been enjoying all that the country has to offer since.

Lopez, 50, shared a photo of herself and fiancé Alex Rodriguez riding a camel on Saturday. The “On The Floor” singer was pictured sitting in the front, while her future husband sat behind her with his arms wrapped around her.

The comments were flooded with responses from fans, who couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment.

“Love this,” one person wrote.

“Sweet memories of getting my mom on a camel in the same spot,” another person added.

“No place like Israel,” a third Instagram user wrote. “Love You jlo.”

Lopez posted another photo with a camel on Instagram, this time showing herself posing next to one. She joked in the caption that the camel looked “as happy as I am.”

Rodriguez commented on the image, writing, “You look so beautiful.”

“From the block to Israel,” one fan commented.

“Jenny from Jerus,” another joked.

She then shared a photo of her and her family’s hands on a wall at the Via Dolorosa, along with several other images from that portion of the trip. She said the outing allowed her to get back in touch with her religion.

“Beautiful family! Great to have you on Israel,” one fan commented on the post.

While many of the comments on Lopez’s photos from Israel were light-hearted, there was much debate between fans about the visit. Pro-Palestine commenters slammed Lopez for referring to the country as Israel, rather than Palestine, and shared messages like “Free Palestine,” and “Jerusalem Capital of Palestine.” Those who support Israel as a Jewish state shared messages like, “It’s Israel not Palestine. don’t get it confused.”

Lopez, for her part, hasn’t weighed in on the debate or showed support for either side.

The controversy began long before Lopez ever stepped foot in Israel, as noted by Fox News. She was pressured to cancel her performance in the Middle Eastern nation by the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Her manager, Benny Medina, told Israel’s Channel 12 that “there was noting that was going to stop us from being in Israel.”

Lopez isn’t the first star to face such pressure. Lana Del Rey, Bon Jovi and other stars were also called to cancel shows. Bon Jovi didn’t give in to the pressure, while Lana Del Rey called off her scheduled September performance.