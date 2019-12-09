Jennifer Lopez Snaps Adorable Selfie With Her Children

Along with being a singer, actress, dancer, designer, producer and several other hyphenates, one of Jennifer Lopez‘s most important jobs is being a mom to her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme. On Sunday night, Lopez was awarded Best Supporting actress at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards for her role in Hustlers, and she posted a sweet selfie with her kids to share her thanks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 8, 2019 at 4:10pm PST

“Home sweet home,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hustlers, which was based on the true story of a group of strippers who scammed their wealthy Wall Street clients, starred Lopez as Ramona, the group’s ringleader. Her performance has earned her Oscar buzz as well as positive critical reception, and she also co-produced the film.

“Honestly, I was in tears,” she told PEOPLE of the positive response. “You are so honored to be in the conversation… It all felt awesome and overwhelming.”

The 50-year-old has had an exceptional year, getting engaged to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, in March, hitting the road on her It’s My Party Tour, releasing Hustlers and scoring a co-headlining spot for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira. She also hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and made an appearance at Versace’s Spring 2020 show in September wearing a new version of her iconic green dress from 2000.

“It just shows you that dreams come true,” she told PEOPLE. “But you have to work at it and not give up. The key is the not giving up part. For me, it’s not a choice. You can’t stop.”

“I feel more confident and at peace with who I am and more aware of what I bring to the table, but that was a huge journey,” Lopez added. “It’s been blessings on blessings on blessings. When you find you, really find you, that’s when everything starts falling into place.”

Despite all her accolades, the New York native called being a mom to her twins her “number one job.” Max and Emme previously made an appearance on their mom’s Instagram in her Thanksgiving post, which also featured Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella.

“So grateful today and everyday! Blessings,” Lopez wrote. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 28, 2019 at 7:07pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Steven Ferdman