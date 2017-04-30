Jennifer Lopez Gets a Surprise Visit While on the Set of Her NBC Series

Bring your kids to work Day! #betterlatethannever #shadesofblue #backatit #workingmamalife A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

While shooting her NBC series, Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez got a very sweet, surprise visit from two of her biggest fans — her kids.

Emme and Max, 9, usually accompany their multitalented working mother to concerts around the country, but they finally got to visit her while shooting for the second season of her crime drama.

Lopez took to Instagram to share the adorable moment with a photograph of her daughter, Emme, sitting in her lap, while son Max sits in a director’s chair with the name, “Harlee” — her character on the show.

“Bring your kids to work Day!” she captioned, followed by hashtags, “better late than never” and “working mama life.”

Tagging along with her twins was Lopez’s niece, Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried.

While it’s unclear if her kids will ever get into showbiz, they definitely stole the show at a recent appearance with their mom on The Ellen Show last week, where Lopez opened up about dating new beau, Alex Rodriguez.

