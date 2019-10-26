Jennifer Garner Refuses to Let Daughter Violet Join Instagram for a Simple Reason

Jennifer Garner is an Instagram icon and beloved by more than 7 million users on the platform. But just because she’s well known and followed by a plethora of social media fans, doesn’t mean she’ll allow her teenage daughter, Violet to join the network. On the latest edition of Katie Couric’s podcast, Next Question With Katie Couric, the 47-year-old actress and mom-of-three shared details of her parenting style with ex-Ben Affleck and revealed how their 13-year-old is forbidden to join Instagram.

“Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure,” Garner told Couric on Thursday’s podcast. “My daughter’s at an all-girl school, and it’s such a huge problem.”

Garner admits while she’ll talk to her daughter about the social network since it looks like a double standard being on Instagram, it’s a lot more complicated than that.

“It’s something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do,” she added. “How often is that in parenting? I just say, ‘When you can show me studies that say that teenage girls are happier using Instagram than not, then we can have the conversation but everything you look at, I don’t see anything positive for you out there. You can look at mine when you want to, we can go over it together, but I just don’t see it.’”

While Garner believes that engaging in social media can help one to “feel more connected,” she went on to say she joined the platform for work, but she still manages to maintain her own style.

“I joined Instagram because of Once Upon a Farm,” she said, while talking about her organic baby food company. “It was very much part of the deal and I did it kicking and screaming, but that’s how much I wanted to be involved with this company. And when I did it, there’s all these companies in LA who will come in and do your social media for you and I just said I can’t do that.”

“I have to be able to do this my way,” she added. “I went out there and did what felt right for me.”

In addition to regulating her children’s time on the internet, Garner revealed to PEOPLE this past March that her teenage daughter, Violet was now experimenting with makeup — something of which she’s been keeping an eye on.

“[Violet] likes to explore and play with makeup … She’s really smart about, ‘Okay, now I’m leaving the house, now I need to check with my mom because chances are she’s gonna make me take this lip off,’” the actress said. “Which, I do. So that’s kind of where we are with it. It’s a process. Growing up is a process.”

