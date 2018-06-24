See Jenna Jameson’s Breastfeeding Photos: ‘This Is My Calling’

Jenna Jameson has never been shy about sharing her experiences with motherhood and for her that journey includes breastfeeding.

She uses her booming Instagram account to document those special moments and advocate for normalizing breastfeeding in modern society. The result is a series of gorgeous and intimate photos showing the connection between the mother and her little one.

Each of the photos accompanies a message to fellow mothers with words of inspiration and encouragement or a reflection on her own life.

Scroll through to see some of Jameson’s past updates.

This update, which was taken when Jameson’s youngest daughter Batel Lu Bitton was nearly 6 months old, is one of her simpler posts.

“Exclusively nursing Batel almost 6 months has been one of the most rewarding and difficult things I’ve ever done,” Jameson wrote.

She added hashtags for “normalize breastfeeding, “liquid gold, “exclusively breastfed” and “mom life.”

This post was all about advice and inspiration for young mothers. She told her followers to “trust their bodies” when it comes to nursing.

“Our breastfeeding journey is still going strong!” Jameson wrote. “A few tips to other nursing mamas out there… it gets easier! Once I hit 4 months, it was like second nature, maybe because Batelli had become such a pro also. Trust your body! This is what your body was built for, also your baby will guide you. Everyone’s journey is different! Make sure you experiment, different things work for different moms.

She continued, “Try your hardest to not stress! Society is constantly telling us we are incapable as women and we will ‘more than likely’ have issues. Don’t fall for it, you’re a goddess, and incredibly capable! Love you guys, thought I’d check in and give you an update and some positive reinforcement!”

This shot shows a sleepy Jameson doing her motherly duty while showing off the elaborate tattoo work on her left hand.

For a caption, she just used hashtags for “motherhood uncensored,” “normalize breastfeeding,” “super mom,” “I will I can” and “tired as a mother.”

Jameson’s next breastfeeding photo was dedicated to the supportive moms she has befriended online. It also served as a celebratory mark for the former adult film star, as she reached 8 months of nursing.

“Breastfeeding for 8 months and going strong!” she wrote. “Absolutely one of my biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved. I’d like to say to all the moms out there that I talk to everyday and give nursing tips how much it means to me that you trust my advice. I have such a supportive amazing group of mommies that follow me, you’re my tribe!”

The 43-year-old personality struck a casual pose in this photo.

She captioned it, “Busy being a badass breastfeeding mama.”

Jameson then dived into her bond with Batelli in this cozy photo, as well as how partner Lior Bitton helps her out.

“10 months of breastfeeding! So proud of myself and of sweet Batelli,” she wrote. “The bond we have forged is unbreakable, and I attribute that to nursing and bed sharing. Me and my amazing man have sacrificed a lot because of the sleeping situation, but we both know how worth it it is! His support and love have made our breastfeeding journey so much easier.”

She further talked about their bond in this more recent posts.

“I never want these deeply precious moments to end,” Jameson wrote. “You are my reverie, little one.”

Earlier in March, Jameson uploaded the below photo of herself breastfeeding in the shower. Detractors claimed she was using Batel as a prop for a photo.

Despite this takeaway, Jameson seemed earnest in her caption, which shared a similar sentiment to this new post.

“This is motherhood. It’s not always shiny and perfect like so many Instagrammers make us believe,” she wrote. “There are days you question your strength and abilities. But then there are HARD days like today that prove your uncompromising power. I haven’t slept for two days and poor Batelli has been vomiting every 40 min like clockwork. We are in this together. So here’s to all of you selfless mamas out there, you make this world go round.”

In this photo Jameson, who is sporting new red hair, is shown in a pink dress as Batel latches on to her breast. Also visible in the shot is Jameson’s tattoo sleeve of various designs.

In the caption, Jameson reflected on motherhood and added a message about breastfeeding.

“This is my calling… motherhood,” Jameson wrote. “My children have my heart and soul. Coming from my childhood without a mother and an absentee father has made me dig deep and define what it is to me to be a mommy.”

She continued, “I pray I am the mother to sweet Batelli that I dream my mother would have been to me.” She then added hashtags for “drop the cover” and “normalize breastfeeding.”