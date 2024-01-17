Jenna Dewan Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Shows Baby Bump in Bathtub

Jenna Dewan is going to be a mother for the third time. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she is pregnant with her third child via Instagram. In the video, Dewan's fiancé Steve Kazee plays guitar and sings as he sits in a chair. Dewan is lying in the bathtub and moves the camera to show her baby bump. This will be the second child for Dewan and Kazee, and Dewan also shares a child with her ex Channing Tatum.

"Think if I make [Steve Kazee] serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" Dewan wrote in her caption. The couple's first child, Callum, is three years old. Dewan and Tatum's daughter, Everly, is 10. This past summer, PopCulture.com spoke to Dewan about parenting her two children.

"They're very different," Dewan told PopCulture. "And I knew that and I'd obviously heard of that. Every kid is, they're their own soul. They're their own person. So Callum is really busy. He's 3 years old. He's super active. He wants to play basketball all day. He's freakishly good. He dunks baskets like it's no one's business."

Dewan continued: "People stop me and they're like... I'm like, 'I don't know.' I know. He loves it. I'm just trying to catch up with him. He's really busy. And Evie is super creative and also into a lot of activities. Someone said one is one and two is 10, and there is a little bit of that. There is a lot of scheduling, looking at the calendar and saying, 'Okay, who needs this? And where are we going to be here?' and balancing act. But the best kind of a circus chaos. There's no more days of like, 'Oh, where should I go eat lunch today?' It's full-on. I'm exhausted, I'm busy. But it's fulfilling. It's the best."

Dewan currently stars in the ABC series The Rookie. The sixth season premieres on Feb. 20, and Dewan is looking forward to the continuation of the story. "We are so excited. I cannot wait to get back into Bailey's shoes and all the fun," Dewan told PopCulture in another interview in November. "And I've missed everybody. I've missed Nathan [Fillion]; I've missed the whole cast. So we are just as excited, trust me."