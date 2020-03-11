Steve Kazee Shares Photo of His and Jenna Dewan’s Newborn Son

Shortly after his fiancée confirmed the news on social media, Steve Kazee took to Instagram to share a photo of his and Jenna Dewan‘s baby boy, who was born on Friday. Naturally, he wrote a moving caption to go along with that sweet snap.

On Tuesday, Kazee posted a photo of him holding onto his son’s hand. His post came shortly after Dewan shared one of her own that featured the couple’s little one.

“In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child,” Kazee wrote before adding his son’s full name and birth date. “Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

As previously mentioned, Kazee’s partner, Dewan, also shared a sweet message on Instagram about the birth of the couple’s son.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan wrote, captioning a photo of herself cradling little Callum. “Welcome to the world you little angel!”

Dewan also has another child, a daughter named Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. In an interview with Us Weekly, the Step Up actor shared that her daughter couldn’t be more excited about having a sibling.

“She’s owning this so much,” Dewan told the publication in October about her daughter. “She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

Dewan and Kazee originally revealed that they were set to become parents together back in September 2019.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan wrote on Instagram at the time. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

The new parents have been dating since late 2018 and announced a few weeks prior to the birth of their son that they were engaged to be wed. On Feb. 18, Dewan posted a photo of herself and Kazee sharing a sweet embrace to announce the news.

The actor’s major bling was front and center in the snap, which she captioned with, “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”