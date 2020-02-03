Jenna Dewan Shares ‘Magical’ Pregnancy With Fans in Nude Maternity Photoshoot

Jenna Dewan is celebrating the changes in her body as she prepares to welcome her second child! The Step Up actress, currently eight months pregnant, took to Instagram over the weekend to share stunning nude and semi-nude maternity photos ahead of giving birth to her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee. (Dewan is already mother to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum).

Paying tribute to one of the “most magical times” in her life, Dewan posed in a floor-length sheer nightgown as she covered her breasts with one hand and framed her belly with the other arm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the rest of the photoshoot.

In another photo, where Dewan is covered only by a sheer sheet as she lounges on what appears to be a bed, she joked about the shoot including fewer and fewer pieces of clothing as time went on, captioning the picture sarcastically, “I clearly love wearing clothes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Jan 31, 2020 at 5:25pm PST

In the concluding shot Dewan shared from the photoshoot, the World of Dance alum posed nude except a sheer tutu, showing off her skills as a dancer even when she’s dancing for two! “Somehow we ended the shoot naked on releve but i couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Jan 31, 2020 at 6:38pm PST

The photos earned a lot of attention from Dewan’s famous friends, including Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who commented, “To keep that pointe and to have that relevé… ON A COUCH… PREGNANT!!!… BRAVAAAAAAAA!”

“Honestly you are goals in every way moon goddess,” Rumer Willis added on a video of a semi-nude Dewan dancing through the shoot.

Vanessa Hudgens even weighed in, writing simply, “God damnnn.”

Photo credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb