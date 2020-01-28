Pregnant Jenna Dewan Reveals If She Wants More Kids After Baby No. 2

Jenna Dewan is currently pregnant with her second child and her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee, and according to the actress, there may be more babies in her future. During an appearance on Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's He Said, Ella Dijo podcast, Dewan revealed that she's not sure whether she'll have more children but definitely hasn't ruled out the possibility.

"This time around, people are asking me, 'Are you done? 'Every time I go to say, 'I'm done,' I can't say it, so it's very interesting to me," she said. "I'm going, 'Am I going to have another kid?' I don't know, I'll leave it up to the universe."

The 39-year-old that while she experienced plenty of morning sickness during her current pregnancy, she's feeling pretty good about the whole thing.

"I do like people pregnant," she said. "The first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was sick a lot. I was nauseous a lot. … but I like to be pregnant, I'm pretty good."

Dewan and ex-husband Channing Tatum share daughter Everly, 6, who is "so excited" to become a big sister, according to her mom.

"She’s owning this so much," Dewan told Us Weekly in October. "She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, 'Did you know I'm going to be a big sister?' She's so happy. I knew she'd be excited." The proud mom added that Everly even "loves the app that tells you the size of the baby."

The former World of Dance host added to Ellen DeGeneres that Everly "started crying" when she heard the news.

"We told her the news and I knew she'd be happy because she's been asking for this," Dean shared. "[She said], 'This is the best day of my life.'"

Dewan and Kazee announced their pregnancy in September, around one year after they started dating.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," Dewan wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of herself and Everly taking a nap together that showed her growing bump. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

