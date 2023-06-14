Jenna Dewan Talks Parenting Two 'Different' Children and Summer Treats (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan has put together a strong career as an actress, dancer and host. But her greatest achievement is being a mother of two kids who keep her very busy. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Dewan about what she's learned about being a parent to a 10-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

"They're very different," Dewan exclusively told PopCulture. "And I knew that and I'd obviously heard of that. Every kid is, they're their own soul. They're their own person. So Callum is really busy. He's 3 years old. He's super active. He wants to play basketball all day. He's freakishly good. He dunks baskets like it's no one's business."

Dewan continued: "People stop me and they're like... I'm like, 'I don't know.' I know. He loves it. I'm just trying to catch up with him. He's really busy. And Evie is super creative and also into a lot of activities. Someone said one is one and two is 10, and there is a little bit of that. There is a lot of scheduling, looking at the calendar and saying, 'Okay, who needs this? And where are we going to be here?' and balancing act. But the best kind of a circus chaos. There's no more days of like, 'Oh, where should I go eat lunch today?' It's full-on. I'm exhausted, I'm busy. But it's fulfilling. It's the best."

To help her kids enjoy the summer, Dewan has partnered with Mother's Cookies for its launch of the Stop and Taste the Frosting campaign. Her family has been busy baking Mother's Cookies among other activities during the summer.

"You've really got to think of some fun things to do. So anything that's creative like this works really well at my house. So whether that's baking like we did with the Mother's Cookies and making different treats, but also swimming," Dewan said. "Also, they have lots of activities, but there's all kinds of ways that we try and make fun. For years, my daughter was really into fairy houses and making fairy houses. And we'd be out in the garden and out in our yard playing in that sort of way. Anything that slows us down and creates for some slower, more present conversation and family moments is great."

Dewan also showed love for Mother's Cookies as it helped her earn cool points from her children. "They've truly been a treat of mine for many, many, many years, and my kids love them as well. So it was a huge hit," she said. "I got major cool, awesome mom points when they came home to celebrate being out of school, the school year done, and I was like, 'Guys, we're going to make some treats. We're going to do some cupcakes and cookies with Mother's Cookies.'"