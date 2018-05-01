Jenelle Evans’ Ex Fears for Son’s Life After Her Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith, is reportedly worried about the safety of their son after Evans had a violent incident of road rage last week.

Evans allegedly pulled a gun on another driver on Thursday, April 26. She called 911, saying that he “purposely slammed on the brakes in front of her,” though police later learned that she had brandished a gun at the man in a confrontation following the crash. Evans said that her son Jace was in the car and she was afraid for his safety. The other driver is planning to press charges.

In the meantime Nathan Griffith, father to Evans’ older son, Kaiser, told Radar Online that he was worried about his son. “We are fearful,” he said referring to himself and his girlfriend, Ashley Landhardt. “Her erratic behavior is frightening. Who follows someone home and trespasses on someone’s property?”

Evans has been locked in a legal battle with Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, for custody of Kaiser, and her ex seemed to think this incident might push things in his mother’s favor.

“They’re consulting with a lawyer about the next steps,” a source close to the family said.

While Evans’ account of the confrontational crash said nothing about a gun, the victim’s did. The unnamed man said that Evans “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him,” according to a report obtained form the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

“A crazy lady followed him to his house, she is fixing to get shot,” it continued. “She was driving blocking traffic, he tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out.”

An officer said in the report, “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then she pulled a 10-84/G,” which is the code for “suspect with a gun.”

The other driver told police he wants her “stopped and charged.”

Evans, who identified herself by her husband’s last name, Eason, provided a different account of events.

“This guy is trying his hardest for me not to behind him anymore,” she said. “He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

She added that she was calling from her son’s phone because the other driver “made [her] slam on the brakes so hard that [her] phone went flying.”

“My son, his head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash. That’s how bad I had to slam on the brakes,” she said.

Evans and her husband have a well-documented love of guns.