Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Second Baby

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton welcomed their second baby on Thursday! Morgan, who stars on The Walking Dead, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday.

The couple has yet to reveal the baby’s name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hey y’all… baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 1, 2018

“Hey y’all… baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal,” Morgan tweeted.

Morgan and the One Tree Hill star are already parents to seven-year-old son Augustus. They announced they were expecting another baby at the Emmy Awards in September, when Morgan put his hand on Burton’s baby bump. Morgan later confirmed the news again during a Supernatural convention.

“I texted [Burton] right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rockstar,” Morgan wrote on Instagram after accidentally spilling the beans. “After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless. Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible [Supernatural] family!”

Burton herself has not posted anything new on Instagram since Jan. 17. However, some of her fans still flooded her Instagram with well-wishes. “I think your little girl is born or soon so congratulations in advance and I hope we will know very quickly,” one fan wrote.

Burton is best known for her starring role as Peyton Sawyer on The CW’s One Tree Hill and Sara Ellis on USA’s White Collar. She also appeared on Grey’s Anatomy and has a recurring role on Fox’s Lethal Weapon.

In November, Burton came forward to detail sexual assault allegations against One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn. She told Variety that Schwahn kissed her against her will and inappropriately touched her, even on occasions when his wife was present. She came forward after a One Tree Hill writer accused Schwahn of sexual misconduct. She later celebrated Schwahn’s firing from his latest series, E!’s The Royals.

“I had no idea how bad [One Tree Hill] really was until I was taken in by the amazing cast and crew of [White Collar]. Thank you to them for showing me how it’s SUPPOSED to be. Thank you to the directors who called even though I wouldn’t audition. Thank you to [Grey’s Anatomy] and [Forever],” Burton wrote.

“And most recently [Lethal Weapon]. You have treated me with such respect and kindness. And my ability to speak up now, all these years later, is because I have seen what filmmaking should be. You can be talented AND kind. And thank you to my [One Tree Hill] sisters,” she added.

Photo credit: Facebook / Hilarie Burton

