Jax Taylor Gives Brittany Cartwright Full Custody of Son Cruz in Divorce Proceedings

Well it doesn't appear Jax Taylor is putting up much of a fight in his divorce proceedings from Brittany Cartwright. The Valley stars split over the summer after a rollercoaster four-year marriage. Much of their ups and downs was chronicled during their time on the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules before transitioning to the Peacock spinoff. The second season is chronicling what led to their split, including Taylor's reported substance abuse and alleged infidelity over the years. But when it comes to their toddler son, Cruz, it seems they're both on the same page.

Taylor has given Cartwright full physical and legal custody of the three-year-old, as reported by E! News. In the filing, handwritten and submitted by Jax (real name Jason Cauchi), he did not select the box requesting child visitation time. He did check the "other" box under the child support section, but didn't provide details.

Cartwright filed for custody when she filed for divorce in August 2024. In her filing, she noted she'd like for Jax to have visitation. Jax spoke about the split on their podcast, saying in the Sept. 6 episode that his estranged wife "had enough, adding, "And I don't blame her at all," said Jaxm who cheated during their five year relationship before their 2020 wedding. "I can't believe she's been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest."

"Everybody predicted that when they got married," the Real Housewives alum shared with E!. "They said, 'Oh this won't last long,' but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions."

"I don't know what the reason was," she added, "but I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax's bad behavior. I'm not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior."

But Cartwright isn't shedding any tears. Instead, she's putting her energy into herself, even changing up her appearance. One month after their split, the 35-year-old shared that she has more confidence now thanks to undergoing AirSculpt, a body contouring treatment that permanently removes fat and tightens skin in targeted areas of the body. She had the procedure earlier this year in preparation for what was to come.

"Yeah, you can say I wanted a revenge body," she told DailyMail.com. "I wanted to look good after everything I've been through this year. I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back…I am feeling great these days."