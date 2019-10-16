Jaime Pressly Breaks Silence About Calling 12-Year-Old Son Dezi Her ‘Favorite’ and Getting Backlash

Actress Jaime Pressly is speaking out after she received criticism for calling her 12-year-old son Dezi, whom she shares with ex-fiance Eric Cubiche, her “favorite.” The Mom star, who is also mom to 2-year-old twins Leo and Lenon (from boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi), stood by her remarks during her Tuesday appearance on The Talk, stating that she was “just being honest.”

“I was just being honest,” she explained. “I mean, look, I love, like I said, all three of my boys, but the two little ones are twins and they’re turning two tomorrow, so the 12-year-old is my favorite.”

“All three of my boys are my favorite for different reasons,” Pressly continued. “But when it comes to, like, traveling on a plane, 12-year-old, my favorite. When it comes to dressing yourself, he can dress himself, [the twins] don’t even know how to say ‘shirt.’”

Pressly went on to explain that while she does play favorites, it doesn’t lessen the love she holds for her other children.

“He’s my favorite for many reasons, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t genuinely love all three of my boys,” she said. “So, all the parents need to relax.”

The actress had sparked backlash when, on Oct. 5, she took to Instagram with a mother-son selfie of herself and Dezi enjoying a meal at a restaurant, admitting in the caption that the 12-year-old is her “favorite son” because they have a “special bond.”

“Best time ever hangin with my favorite son, Dezi. That’s right I said it. I have a favorite son although I luv all 3 of my boys with everything I have in me,” the My Name Is Earl actress wrote. “Dez and I have a special bond that no one else will ever match because we’ve grown up together.”

Although some applauded Pressly for her honesty, many more took to the comments section to slam the favoritism.

“I hope your son stole your phone and posted this,” one person wrote.

“My mom had a favorite and she never said but I always knew,” another commented. “Glad she didn’t say it.”

“Wonder how the other two feel after this post,” a third added.

Pressly did not initially respond to the backlash, though she frequently dotes on her children on social media. In a recent post, she called her sons her “3 favorite humans on the planet.”