Jack Osbourne and Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Her Name Is Tribute to Ozzy

Jack Osbourne just welcomed his second child with wife Aree Gearhart — and the little girl’s name is a tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, Jack, 40, and Gearhart announced that their daughter, Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, had been born on March 5, weighing in at 7 lbs., 4 oz. “Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” they wrote in the caption of their post, which showed the newborn sleeping next to a bat plushie.

The Black Sabbath rocker, who is now the namesake of his granddaughter, died at age 76 in July 2025.

Jack and Gearhart are also parents to daughter Maple Artemis, who was born in July 2022, and Jack shares three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly — Pearl Clementine, 13, Andy Rose, 10, and Minnie Theodora, 7.

The new parents shared the news that they were expecting once again to The Sun on Sunday in December 2025, with Jack saying at the time, “It’s awesome. We’re super excited. It was sort of planned, I should say. It was maybe a little earlier than expected. But it’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue and somehow it happened, miraculously.”

Jack revealed that he and his wife were able to tell his late father about the news of the pregnancy before he died, which made the experience more “healing.”

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing — probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack said at the time. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 25: Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Following Ozzy Matilda’s birth, the couple’s followers were quick to weigh in on the name dedication, with one person commenting, “Yay, congratulations Jack & Aree, a lovely dedication to Ozzy. I know he’s up there loving it. Welcome to the world, Ozzy.”

Another fan added, “Baby Ozzy had the BEST protector in PAPA OZZY and made sure she was loved, safe and taken care of before she made her debut earth side!!!!”

“The most perfect name she could have ever received!!” a third person wrote, adding, “Congratulations to you all…I am sure her birth is what everyone’s heart needed!!”