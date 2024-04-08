Megan McKenna is about to be a mom! The British singer and reality TV star, who rose to fame The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity Big Brother, announced over the weekend that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her Birmingham City footballer fiancé Oliver Burke.

The happy couple and soon-to-be parents shared the exciting news in an adorable video montage shared to McKenna's Instagram page set to her own song "This." The clip, which she captioned, "a little but of you & a little bit of me... now we're a family," showed the moment McKenna and Oliver learned they were expecting after taking not one, but two pregnancy tests. Another moment in the video showed McKenna undergoing an ultrasound, the couple then seen proudly holding up the scans.

The pregnancy news was met with plenty of congratulatory messages from McKenna's 2.8 million Instagram followers. Replying to the post, fellow TOWIE star Fern McCann wrote, "Ohhhhhhhhh darling wowwwww congratulations," with former TOWIE star Dan Osborne chiming in with several heart emojis. Love Island's Liberty Poole commented, "Congrats beautiful so excited for you."

Opening up about her pregnancy in a follow-up message just a day later, McKenna told fans that she and Oliver have "had to keep this secret for obviously , well, three months," admitting that doing so has "been really hard. But, I've actually got a cute little bump!" The happy couple went on to "thank you so much to everybody [for the supportive messages]. It's been so overwhelming. I've been reading them all, it's so lovely," McKenna adding, "we're so excited but we have decided that we're not gonna do a gender reveal. We're gonna wait and be surprised because I think you never get surprises in life like that."

McKenna and Oliver went public with their relationship in April 2023, the couple announcing their engagement just two months later. Sharing the news at the time, McKenna wrote, "YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke... here's to forever my future husband." Replying to the post, Oliver wrote, "I promise to love you for the rest of my life. I can't wait to grow old with you my wife to be. I love you. Forever. And always."